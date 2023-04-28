Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2023 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Winners

Scholarship Program Benefits Children, Grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED Associates

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates to receive scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $5,000, renewable over four years. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.

History of Scholarship Program

Coca-Cola UNITED established its scholarship program in 1995 in honor of former President and CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service with the company. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families.

The scholarship program was expanded in 2014 when Johnson’s daughter, former UNITED Community Relations Director and current Board of Directors member Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 years of working for UNITED.

Over the years, the number of scholarships and dollar amount offered to each student has increased, as well as the inclusion of grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

The program expanded again in 2019, reflecting the growth in UNITED’s territory and the increase in associates. For the full list of this year’s winners, click here.