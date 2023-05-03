Coca-Cola UNITED Awards Scholarships to Children of Chattanooga Coca-Cola Associates

Coca-Cola UNITED has announced the winners of its Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, awarded annually to 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company is a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola UNITED. The following winners are the children of Chattanooga Coca-Cola associates:

Garrett Dempsey, the son of Chattanooga Coca-Cola associate Danny Dempsey, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Garrett plans to attend Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., this fall.

the son of Chattanooga Coca-Cola associate Danny Dempsey, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Garrett plans to attend Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., this fall. Macy Vineyard, the daughter of Chattanooga Coca-Cola associate Charles Vineyard, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga., this fall.

Every year, 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates are selected to receive either a $5,000 or $3,000 college scholarship, renewable over four years. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.

“Coca-Cola UNITED has been a family-focused company for more than 120 years,” said Brad McCawley, Chattanooga Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager. “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to provide college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of our associates.”

Coca-Cola UNITED established the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship in 1995 in honor of former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service to the company. The scholarship expanded in 2014, when Johnson’s daughter, former UNITED Community Relations Director and current Board of Directors member Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 years of service. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families across its six-state bottling territory.

For the full list of 2023 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship recipients, click here.