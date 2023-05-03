Coca-Cola UNITED Awards Scholarships to Metro Atlanta Students

Coca-Cola UNITED has announced the winners of its Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, rewarded annually to 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. Atlanta North Metro Coca-Coca Bottling Company, Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and Marietta Coca-Cola Bottling Company are sales, distribution and production centers of Coca-Cola UNITED. The following winners are the children of Atlanta-area associates:

Saniya Beards , the stepdaughter of Atlanta North Metro Coca-Cola associate Marcelo Sims and a senior at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Saniya plans to attend Albany State University this fall.

, the daughter of Marietta Coca-Cola associate Melonie Campbell and a senior at South Paulding High School in Douglasville, Ga., was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Andrew Dana, the son of Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola associate Ruth Dana and a senior at Douglas Couty High School in Douglasville, Ga., was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Andrew plans to attend Georgia State University this fall.

Winners are selected to receive either a $5,000 or $3,000 college scholarship, renewable over four years. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.

“Coca-Cola UNITED has been a family-focused company for more than 120 years,” said Christy Danzy, Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Manager of Community Relations. “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to provide college scholarships to the children and grandchildren of our associates.”

Coca-Cola UNITED established the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship in 1995 in honor of former CEO Crawford Johnson III’s retirement and his 45 years of service to the company. The scholarship expanded in 2014, when Johnson’s daughter, former UNITED Community Relations Director and current Board of Directors member Walker Johnson Jones, retired after 34 years of service. The program is a testament to the company’s commitment to education and its focus on associates and their families across its six-state bottling territory.

