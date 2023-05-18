Mobile Coca-Cola Hosts Veterans at Military Appreciation Lunch

Mobile Coca-Cola sponsored a table at the 36th annual Military Appreciation Lunch at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park on May 10. The event showcased active and veteran military members, and awards were presented to and by all branches of the military and recognition of distinguished JROTC & ROTC cadets.

Mobile Coca-Cola also hosted four military guests at the lunch, pictured above, from left to right: Joshua Larson, Mobile Coca-Cola Small Store Sales Supervisor and U.S. Marine veteran; Rick Thompson, U.S. Coast Guard veteran; Mike Arrington, U.S. Air Force veteran; and Al Sessions, U.S. Army veteran.

The Mobile Chamber of Commerce presented the Military Appreciation Lunch along with Alabama Shipyard, Coastal Alabama Community College, FMC, Merchants Transfer Co., and Keesler Federal Credit Union.