Coca-Cola UNITED’s Susanne Hall Joins Executive Women’s Day Panel Discussion

Coca-Cola UNITED Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Susanne Hall was part of an Executive Women’s Day panel discussion held May 1 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia during the Mitsubishi Electric Classic golf tournament.

The theme of the panel discussion was “The Power of Believing in You.” Hall was joined by fellow executives, Melissa Wheeler, Chief People Officer at Luckie & Company, and Secret Holland, Vice President of Human Resources and Community Affairs at Gas South. Approximately 250 young professionals were in attendance.

Executive Women’s Day is a celebration of the power and accomplishments of women in the metro Atlanta area. Designed to engage women executives in markets where PGA TOUR Champions events are hosted, the purpose is to unify those who share common interests in career development, networking opportunities and business innovation.

Coca-Cola UNITED was also proud to support the Mitsubishi Electric Classic via a BODYARMOR sampling tent during the Stewart Cink Monday Pro Am.