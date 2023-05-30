POWERADE® ‘Power Your School’ Winners Announced

Cola-Cola UNITED has announced the winners of its 2022 POWERADE® Power Your School Program. Twenty-two deserving high schools in Louisiana and South Mississippi received awards ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to upgrade their athletic programs.

Power Your School is designed to make an impact and build relationships with student-athletes, parents, coaches and high schools in local communities. The goal is to power the next generation of student-athletes to reach their full potential. Winners can spend the award as they see fit to help them achieve at a higher level. Past winners have purchased new equipment, uniforms and gear, improved practice facilities and even transportation costs to and from games.

See the full list of 2022 Power Your School winners below:

$5,000 Winners

St. Augustine High School, New Orleans, Basketball

St. John Interparochial School, Baton Rouge, Basketball

$2,500 Winners