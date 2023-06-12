Coca-Cola UNITED

Savannah Coca-Cola Sponsors Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

Savannah Coca-Cola was a proud sponsor of the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards held June 5 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center. The awards show, part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards honors the area's top-performing athletes, coaches and teams.

Savannah Coca-Cola was a proud sponsor of the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards held June 5 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center. The awards show, part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards honors the area’s top-performing athletes, coaches and teams.

Nyantaki, right, with special guest Sony Michel, former University of Georgia running back and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Savannah Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Eric Nyantaki presented the award for Most Outstanding Football Player of the Year to Za’Quan Bryan of Benedictine Military. The award recognizes a student-athlete whose all-around skill helped their team the most.

In addition to the awards presentations, attendees also heard from guest speaker, Sony Michel, a former Univeristy of Georgia running back and two-time Super Bowl champion.

To watch the full video of the awards ceremony, click here.

