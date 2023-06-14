Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2023 Pay It Forward Interns

Coca-Cola UNITED has selected the 2023 class of its Pay It Forward internship program, a week-long experience that provides students attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and build on their success.

Coca-Cola UNITED selected 32 students who attend one of the 17 HBCUs in the company’s six-state footprint. Each student will receive a $2,000 stipend at the end of the internship, as well as a lifetime Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship.

The following students were chosen to be Pay It Forward interns:

Alabama State University: Kamil Goodman-Lumzy and Brycin Murray

Albany State University: Carmen Adams and Jarvis Washington

Alcorn State University: Allarah Burton and Avantavis Carter

Clark Atlanta University: Ashira Provost and Eric Reed

Dillard University: Jayden Davis and Caleb Jeanmarie

Fort Valley State University: Rasheed Muhammad and Jeremiah Washington

Grambling State University: Sha’Cyla Allen and Jalynn Pickens

Miles College: Corey Crosby and Dajuania Wright

Morehouse College: Zion Melson

Morris Brown College: Jarai Boykins

Savannah State University: Aniyah Barker and Dauntrey Peeks

Spelman College: Camryn Bailey and Anjali Gamble

Southern University: Kayce Milton and Annissa Owens

Stillman College: Olusola Ayomide Ajumobi and Zachary Expose

Talladega College: Autumn-Grace Modest Hill and Jeremy O. Upton

Tuskegee University: Cameron E. Jones and Kalia Pruitt

Xavier University: Paige Chuma and Jaya Robinson

From July 24-28, students will gain experience in a wide range of roles at Coca-Cola UNITED, including sales, production, marketing, pricing, event planning, packaging, philanthropy and community relations. Among the main goals of Pay It Forward is to teach the students, to put it simply, how to go to work. The internship seeks to expose students to day-to-day business operations, the importance of networking and other important skills that will prepare them for the job market.

In 2015, Coca-Cola UNITED teams in Birmingham and Montgomery established Pay It Forward to provide students opportunities to succeed. Since that time, more than 100 students have participated in the program.

“We look forward to interacting and learning from this remarkable group of young adults,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO. “Our hope is to encourage these students, help them advance their goals and inspire career aspirations.”