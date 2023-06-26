Coca-Cola UNITED Wins Circle K Gulf Coast Vendor of the Year Award

Coca-Cola UNITED has been named the Circle K Gulf Coast Vendor of the Year. The award serves as an example of the importance Circle K Gulf Coast places on relationships with vendors who service the various categories of products found in Circle K stores.

Circle K Gulf Coast is Coca-Cola UNITED’s largest single convenience retail chain and Circle K’s second largest division, with more than 640 locations in five states with 12 partner bottlers.

This honor is made possible by the efforts of many people who work together to form great relationships and achieve great results. Pat Parmley, Corporate Director – NRS Convenience Retail, and Rob Abbott, Analyst – Sales, manage Coca-Cola UNITED’s Circle K relationship day-to-day. The Corporate Marketing, Revenue Growth Management and Supply Chain teams also play a key role, as well as Sales Operations teams in Coca-Cola UNITED’s Central and West Regions – management, sales supervisors and drivers. Associates at 28 sales centers across the company support our Circle K business every day.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to move our business forward with Circle K,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO. “It is through your hard work and dedication to our core values that we are successful in serving our customers at the highest levels.”