Jasper Coca-Cola Named Pickens County Chamber’s Business of the Month

The Pickens County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center selected Jasper Coca-Cola as its Business of the Month for the month of May.

The Pickens County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a not-for-prorift, membership organizations that provides services and progams to help businesses grow and thrive in our economy. The Chamber works to unite business and professional leaders to build a better and stronger community and promote a positive business climate in Pickens County, serving as the primary advocate for business growth and as a constructive partner in working with the government and education.

Congratulations to the Jasper Coca-Cola team!