Mobile Coca-Cola Sponsors Beverages for Jazz Extravaganza Fundraiser

Mobile Coca-Cola was a beverage sponsor for Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy‘s annual fundraiser, Jazz Extravaganza: An Rx for a Cure, held June 30 at The Grand Hall.

Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy serves as Alabama’s only licensed charitable pharmacy, which provides free prescription medication to uninsured individuals in Mobile, Baldwin, Washington and Escambia counties.