Mobile Coca-Cola Wins SWMCC Small Business of the Year Finalist Award

Picture from left are: Mike Delaney, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager, Keith Watson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager; George Johnson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager; Curtis Polk, Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce President.

Mobile Coca-Cola was recently nominated by local businesses for the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce‘s (SWMCC) 2022-2023 Small Business of the Year Award and was named a finalist.

Members of the Mobile Coca-Cola team attended the SWMCC Business Year of Luncheon to accept the finalist award. In attendance were Keith Watson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager; Mike Delaney, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager and George Johnson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager.

 

