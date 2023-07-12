Mobile Coca-Cola Wins SWMCC Small Business of the Year Finalist Award

Mobile Coca-Cola was recently nominated by local businesses for the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce‘s (SWMCC) 2022-2023 Small Business of the Year Award and was named a finalist.

Members of the Mobile Coca-Cola team attended the SWMCC Business Year of Luncheon to accept the finalist award. In attendance were Keith Watson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager; Mike Delaney, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager and George Johnson, Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Operations Manager.