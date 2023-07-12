Panama City Coca-Cola Graduates First Community Ambassadors Class

Panama City Coca-Cola graduated its first class of Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors on June 20. The Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors program launched in Panama City in 2022 in an effort to enhance relationships in Coca-Cola UNITED’s local communities.

Pre-selected community leaders from across the Panama City and Bay County attended four quarterly meetings that immersed them in the world of Coca-Cola and specifically Coca-Cola UNITED. The ambassadors were exposed to Coca-Cola UNITED operations, marketing, customer management, government relations and community engagement. Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors are (in alphabetical order):

Steve Bailey, Visit Panama City Beach

Tamara Barnes, Bay County Chamber of Commerce

Sandy Boswell, AFLAC

Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner

Colonel Craig Dye, USAF Retired

Rob Lloyd, Lloyd Investments

Sharon Michalik, Bay County Schools

Coy Pilson, Haney Technical College

Latoya Stackhouse, Florida State University

The second class of Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors will convene in the third quarter of 2023. The program is set to launch in Tuscaloosa this year, with graduation slated for December.