Panama City Coca-Cola Graduates First Community Ambassadors Class
Panama City Coca-Cola graduated its first class of Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors on June 20. The Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors program launched in Panama City in 2022 in an effort to enhance relationships in Coca-Cola UNITED’s local communities.
Pre-selected community leaders from across the Panama City and Bay County attended four quarterly meetings that immersed them in the world of Coca-Cola and specifically Coca-Cola UNITED. The ambassadors were exposed to Coca-Cola UNITED operations, marketing, customer management, government relations and community engagement. Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors are (in alphabetical order):
- Steve Bailey, Visit Panama City Beach
- Tamara Barnes, Bay County Chamber of Commerce
- Sandy Boswell, AFLAC
- Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner
- Colonel Craig Dye, USAF Retired
- Rob Lloyd, Lloyd Investments
- Sharon Michalik, Bay County Schools
- Coy Pilson, Haney Technical College
- Latoya Stackhouse, Florida State University
The second class of Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors will convene in the third quarter of 2023. The program is set to launch in Tuscaloosa this year, with graduation slated for December.