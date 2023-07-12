Coca-Cola UNITED

Panama City Coca-Cola Graduates First Community Ambassadors Class

Panama City Coca-Cola graduated its first class of Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors on June 20. Pictured from left are: Rob Lloyd, Lloyd Investments; Sharon Michalik, Bay County Schools; Tamara Barnes, Bay County Chamber of Commerce; Paul Corbin, Panama City Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager; Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner; Coy Pilson, Haney Technical College; and Steve Bailey, Visit Panama City Beach. Ambassadors not pictured are Sandy Boswell, AFLAC; Colonel Craig Dye, USAF Retired; and Latoya Stackhouse, Florida State University.

Panama City Coca-Cola graduated its first class of Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors on June 20. The Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors program launched in Panama City in 2022 in an effort to enhance relationships in Coca-Cola UNITED’s local communities.

Pre-selected community leaders from across the Panama City and Bay County attended four quarterly meetings that immersed them in the world of Coca-Cola and specifically Coca-Cola UNITED. The ambassadors were exposed to Coca-Cola UNITED operations, marketing, customer management, government relations and community engagement. Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors are (in alphabetical order):

  • Steve Bailey, Visit Panama City Beach
  • Tamara Barnes, Bay County Chamber of Commerce
  • Sandy Boswell, AFLAC
  • Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner
  • Colonel Craig Dye, USAF Retired
  • Rob Lloyd, Lloyd Investments
  • Sharon Michalik, Bay County Schools
  • Coy Pilson, Haney Technical College
  • Latoya Stackhouse, Florida State University

The second class of Panama City Coca-Cola Community Ambassadors will convene in the third quarter of 2023. The program is set to launch in Tuscaloosa this year, with graduation slated for December.

Panama City, FL
