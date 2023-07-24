Mobile Coca-Cola Team Volunteers at Camp SMILE

Mobile Coca-Cola’s Production Center’s administrative and managerial staff recently volunteered at Camp SMILE – United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s residential camp for children and adults with disabilities and their sibilings. The Mobile Coca-Cola team served lunch to campers and counselors, and distributed Coca-Cola memorabilia.

“It was such a rewarding day getting to know some of the sweetest campers and counselors,” said Mobile Coca-Cola Administrative Assistant Nicole Dorris. Other Mobile Coca-Cola associates in attendance were Jacob Owens, David Durham, Julia Thomas, Darryl Hayes, Demico Thomas, Cory VanAsten, Alex Clark, Danny Moseley, Artie Swinney, Ray Odom and Paul Schum.

Founded in 1972, Camp SMILE empowers children and adults with disabilities to live their lives without limits by providing an inclusive summer camp experience where there is no limit to the adventure.