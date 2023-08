Artist Signing Free Prints of Coca-Cola Painting Celebrating LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship

Coca-Cola UNITED continues to celebrate LSU Women’s Basketball’s national championship win with New Orleans artist Becky Fos. Fos, who was commissioned to create the artwork for the Coke commemorative bottle celebrating the Lady Tigers’ victory, will sign free prints of her artwork at select locations in Louisiana and Mississippi Aug. 23-31. See the full schedule below:

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Matherne’s @ LSU, 85 Gateway Center Lane, Baton Rouge, 10-11 a.m.

Rouses Market, 636 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Baton Rouge, 2-3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Hi Nabor, 5383 Jones Creek, Baton Rouge, 4-5 p.m.

Oak Point, 35045 Louisiana Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, Louisiana, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Zuppardo’s, 5010 Veterans Memorial, Metairie, Louisiana, 4-5 p.m.

Canseco’s, 1519 Metaire Road, Metairie, Lousiana, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Albertsons, 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, 4-5 p.m.

Ralph’s Pelican Point, 6431 Hwy. 44, Gonzales, Louisiana, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Rouses Market, 2704 W. Thomas St., Hammond, Louisiana, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Rouses Market, 4350 Hwy. 22, Mandeville, Louisiana, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31