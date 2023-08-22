Mobile Coca-Cola Wins Boy Scouts Award

Mobile Coca-Cola is the recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Mobile Area Council’s Elbert K. Fretwell Outstanding Educator Award. The award honors an indvidual or organization that is dedicated to serving and preparing youth to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by modeling the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

Mobile Coca-Cola is a longtime beverage sponsor of the Mobile Area Council and regularly supports Council events.

Paul Roberts, Mobile Area Council vice president of programs, and William Bryant Jr., Mobile Area Council Scout executive, presented the award to Mobile Coca-Cola Office Manager Apryl Crowder and Mobile Coca-Cola Business Development Manager Charles Harris during the Council’s annual Recogition Ceremony held Aug. 1.