Coca-Cola Scholars Applications Are Open Through Oct. 2

High school seniors can apply now to be a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship at Cokeurl.com/Apply2023. Full eligibility requirements can be found at Cokeurl.com/Scholarships. The submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern.

Since inception, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program has awarded more than 6,750 students with over $81 million total in scholarships. Eleven exceptional high school seniors from Coca-Cola UNITED’s local bottling footprint were among the 2023 class of Coke Scholars.

The movement to establish the Coke Scholars program was led by former Coca-Cola UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola in 1986. Coke Scholars later inspired the Johnson family in 1993 to establish a similar program for children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. Each year, graduating seniors of UNITED employees are chosen to receive a Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, renewable at the college of their choice for four years.