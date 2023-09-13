Coca-Cola UNITED

Coca-Cola Scholars Applications Are Open Through Oct. 2

Posted on
High school seniors can apply now to be a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship. The submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern.

High school seniors can apply now to be a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship at Cokeurl.com/Apply2023. Full eligibility requirements can be found at Cokeurl.com/Scholarships. The submission deadline is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern.

Since inception, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program has awarded more than 6,750 students with over $81 million total in scholarships. Eleven exceptional high school seniors from Coca-Cola UNITED’s local bottling footprint were among the 2023 class of Coke Scholars.

The movement to establish the Coke Scholars program was led by former Coca-Cola UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola in 1986. Coke Scholars later inspired the Johnson family in 1993 to establish a similar program for children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates. Each year, graduating seniors of UNITED employees are chosen to receive a Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship, renewable at the college of their choice for four years.

Posted in:
Alexandria, LA, Athens, GA, Atlanta North Metro, Atlanta South Metro, Auburn, AL, Augusta, GA, Bainbridge, GA, Baton Rouge, LA, Birmingham, AL, Brunswick, GA, Carbon Hill, Chattanooga, TN, Cleveland, TN, College Park, Columbus, GA, Cullman, AL, Dothan, AL, Evergreen, AL, Florence, AL, Gainesville, GA, Gulfport, MS, Hattiesburg, MS, Jasper, GA, Lafayette, LA, Lake Charles, LA, Lawrenceville, GA, Leroy, AL, Macon, GA, Marietta, McComb, MS, McRae, GA, Milledgeville, GA, Mobile, AL, Monroe, LA, Montgomery, AL, Natchez, MS, New Orleans, LA, Ocean Springs, MS, Oxford, AL, Panama City, FL, Pensacola, FL, Robertsdale, AL, Rome, GA, Savannah, GA, Scottsboro, AL, Shreveport, LA, Statesboro, GA, Tallahassee, FL, Tuscaloosa, AL, Valparaiso, FL, Waycross, GA
Tagged:
,

Related Posts