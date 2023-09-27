New Study Measures The Coca-Cola System’s U.S. Economic Impact at $57.8B in 2022

The Coca-Cola Company and 64 independently owned bottlers, collectively the Coca-Cola system, contributed $57.8 billion in economic activity across the U.S. in 2022.

The Coca-Cola Company produces and sells nearly 800 beverages and 55 brands in 10 beverage categories in the U.S., most of which are supplied, produced, manufactured, and distributed in the United States.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., oversees the production, sale, distribution and marketing of Coca-Cola products in six southeastern states.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Sept. 27, 2023) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) and The Coca-Cola Company have announced the release of a new study that shows the Coca-Cola system, made up of independently owned bottlers that work with a network of manufacturers, suppliers and service workers, accounts for $57.8 billion in value-added economic activity to the U.S. economy.

The Coca-Cola system supports more than 854,000 jobs across the country in sectors like services, manufacturing, agriculture, trade and transport. This includes over 84,000 direct system jobs and 770,000 jobs that are supported across the value chain, meaning the system collectively supports nine additional jobs for every one it directly creates.

By making its beverages available to consumers nationwide, the Coca-Cola system has an economic impact in all 50 states. The study, conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen, shows that in total the system invested $27.8 billion in the U.S. economy through the purchase of goods and services from American suppliers.

“The Coca-Cola Company is, first and foremost, a homegrown U.S. business with a unique story of American resilience and transformation,” said Jennifer Mann, SVP and President of Coca-Cola North America. “Our operating model is what really allows us to have the impact that we do.”

“Coca-Cola UNITED’s impact is attributed to the strong local relationships we’ve built over the past 121 years,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO. “We firmly believe that our business can only prosper if the communities where we live, work and serve are strong and vibrant.”

Coca-Cola UNITED employs more than 10,000 associates in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The Coca-Cola System accounts for $13.6 billion in value-added economic activity to these states. Investment in community programs in these states total $62 million.

See the results at Coke.com/USImpact.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at www.cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.