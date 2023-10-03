Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco Named JSU Alumnus of the Year

Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco was named by his alma mater, Jacksonville State University (JSU), as its 2023 Alumnus of the Year.

Suco and fellow Alumni of the Year recipients were honored during JSU’s Homecoming Day Sept. 23. JSU Alumni of the Year recipients “have shown outstanding achievement in his or her chosen profession and/or community service and civic activities.”

Suco graduated from JSU in 1990, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration.