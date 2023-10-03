Coca-Cola UNITED’s Hafiz Chandiwala Receives UAB Distinguished Alumni Award

Coca-Cola UNITED Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Hafiz Chandiwala is the recipient of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Each fall, the UAB National Alumni Society recognizes outstanding alumni and university leaders during its annual Alumni Awards and Recognition ceremony. Chandiwala and fellow recipients of the 2023 Alumni Awards were honored during the Alumni Awards Dinner featuring the Annual Meeting on Sept. 21.

Chandiwala earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UAB in 1994 and today serves on several UAB boards, including the Collat School of Business Advisory Board, the UAB Athletics Foundation Board and the UAB National Alumni Society Board.

In 2007, Chandiwala was honored by the UAB Collat School of Business with its Outstanding Alumnus Award.