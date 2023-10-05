Mobile Coca-Cola Leads Local Coastal Cleanup

Mobile Coca-Cola volunteered as team captain for the second consecutive year during the 36th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup at Theodore Industrial Canal Sept. 16. More than 50 volunteers joined the Mobile Coca-Cola team to remove trash and debris from Theodore Industrial Canal and surrounding areas.

Each year, thousands of volunteers descend on beaches, lakes and streams of Alabama for pollution cleanup. The event focuses on “educating and empowering people to become a part of the marine debris solution.” Over the past 33 years, more than 1.7 million pounds of debris have been removed from and around Alabama’s waterways.