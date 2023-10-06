Coca-Cola UNITED

Mobile Coca-Cola Receives ‘WOW Wednesday’ Recognition

The SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce recognized Mobile Coca-Cola as its “WOW Wednesday” business Oct. 4. The Chamber started “WOW Wednesdays” in order to recognize more of its partners for their hard work, dedication, volunteer efforts and participation in their communities.

Mobile Coca-Cola is active in its local communities, partnering with  local nonprofits and first responders while also supporting its associates. Congratulations, Team Mobile!

Mobile, AL
