Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Applications Open Dec. 1

Attention Coca-Cola UNITED associates! Applications will open for the 2024 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship on Dec. 1. The program awards 20 renewable scholarships (eight $5,000 scholarships and 12 $3,000 scholarships) to eligible children, grandchildren, and stepchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates.

Online applications will be accepted Dec. 1, 2023, through March 15, 2023. For the full list of 2023 winners, click here.