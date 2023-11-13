Coca-Cola UNITED Awards Alabama PALS Scholarship to Gadsden State

Coca-Cola UNITED awarded its annual Alabama PALS Campus Clean-Up Scholarship to Gadsden State Community College during a ceremony held Nov. 8 in Montgomery. Gadsden State collected more than 800 pounds of litter to earn the $1,000 scholarship.

Coca-Cola UNITED is a longtime partner of Alabama PALS (People Against A Littered State), a statewide organization dedicated to making the state more beautiful by sponsoring programs focused on cleaning up littler in Alabama’s streets, streams, campuses and coastlines. Through education and annual anti-littering campaigns, Alabama PALS has partnered with Alabama couties, cities, communities, schools and other organization to enhance the Alabama environment by preventing littering and picking up litter.

Coca-Cola UNITED associates in Alabama engage throughout the year participating in clean-up programs in their local communities.