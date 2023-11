Mobile Coca-Cola Donates to Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Drive

Mobile Coca-Cola associates recently participated in an annual food drive with donations going to Feeding the Gulf Coast. A little friendly competition between departments resulted in associates filling eight large barrels with cannned goods and collecting two additional cases of canned goods.

Mobile Coca-Cola’s donation weighed in at 1,399 pounds, which equals 1,1,65 meals for local communities. Way to go, Team Mobile!