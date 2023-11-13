Mobile Coca-Cola Participates in Annual Corporate Classic Golf Tournament

Mobile Coca-Cola was invited to participate in the Boy Scouts of America Mobile Area Council‘s Corporate Classic Tournament held Nov. 2 at the Country Club of Mobile. The Corporate Classic has been one of the most important golf tournaments in southwest Alabama for more than 30 years.

Participants in the Corporate Classic have made Scouting the premier choice for youth and families in and around Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke and Washington counties. The Mobile Coca-Cola team, which included Mobile Coca-Cola Production Traning Manager Justin Kimbro and Production Manager Danny Moseley, placed second in the Coca-Cola Golf Foursome.

Mobile Coca-Cola has been a proud beverage sponsor of its local chapters of Boy Scouts of American for many years.