Reverse Vending Machines Boost UA Campus Recycling

Recycling on The University of Alabama campus just got even easier.

The University of Alabama recently added reverse vending machines (RVMs) across campus through a partnership with ATLAS RVM Systems, The Coca-Cola Company’s World Without Waste program and Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola Bottling Co., a sales and distributioin center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

RVMs are a form of sustainable recycling that helps packaging make its way back into the circular economy to be used again and again. The new on-campus recycling option debuted in time for National Recycling Day, which is Nov. 15, and students, faculty and staff are more attuned to UA’s recycling and sustainability options.

The machines have been in place for a month and have already been collecting recyclable materials. They can be found in highly visible locations inside Tutwiler, Presidential and Ridgecrest South residence halls and the Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center.

To use an RVM, place an empty bottle or can into the front opening and watch as it compacts the item and sends it to the collection bin inside in under one minute.

“We are excited to participate in this program and support the goal of Coca-Cola and ATLAS RVM Systems to return plastics and aluminum into the circular economy,” said Carol Agomo, director of administration and contracts for Enterprise Operations, which has also been working with Housing and Residential Communities and Logistical Support Services to place the RVMs across campus.

The Coca-Cola Company will also be creating programs to educate and promote recycling through the RVMs and making a donation to UA’s food pantry at the end of the year.

