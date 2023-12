The 2023 Coca-Cola Caravan Is Coming To Town

The iconic Coca-Cola Caravan tour is back again this holiday season, making hundreds of stops across the U.S. and Canada. Coca-Cola and its bottling partners are celebrating the 26th year of the iconic Coke Caravan in the U.S. Since lighting up the small screen in a TV ad that first aired in the mid-1990s, the Coke Caravan has signaled the start of the festive season.

The Coke Caravan will make stops throughout Coca-Cola UNITED’s bottling territory throughout December (see schedule below) . Families are invited to take a free photo for the holidays and share their photos online using the hashtag #CocaColaCaravan.

ALABAMA

Wednesday, December 13

Walmart, 2473 Hackworth Road, Adamsville, AL 35214 | Noon-3 p.m.

Marino’s, 1965 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, AL 35208 | 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Walmart, 9248 Parkway East, Birmingham, AL 36026 | Noon-3 p.m.

Fresh Value, 528 4th Avenue N, Bessemer, AL 35020 | 6-8 p.m.

Friday, December 15

Piggly Wiggly, 2500 29 th Avenue N, Birmingham, AL 35207 | Noon- 3 p.m.

Walmart, 890 Odum Road, Gardendale, AL 35071 | 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Piggly Wiggly, 4750 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla, AL 35111 | Noon-3 p.m.

Mi Pueblo, 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124 | 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Tarrant Food Outlet, 2096 Springdale Lane, Birmingham, AL 35217 | Noon-3 p.m.

Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35233 | 6-8 p.m.

GEORGIA

Saturday, December 9

Kroger, 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 |

Lake Lanier, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518 | 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, December 10

Make A Wish-Word of Coca-Cola, 121 Baker Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30313 | Noon-3 p.m.

Walmart, 2717 GA-54, Peachtree City, GA 30269 | 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Walmart, 2636 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA 30096 | Noon-3 p.m.

Kroger, 505 Dacula Road, Dacula, GA 30019 | 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Sam’s Club, 4798 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, Hiram, GA 30141 | Noon-3 p.m.

Walmart, 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, Hiram, GA 30141 | 6-9 p.m.

Friday, December 15

Kroger, 1931 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30501 | Noon- 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Atlanta Zoo, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 | 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Ronald McDonald House, 795 N Gatewood Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30329 | 6-9 p.m.

LOUISIANA

Sunday, December 10

Walmart, 2428 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 11

Ralph’s Market, 6431 LA-44, Gonzales, LA 70737 | 4-5 p.m.

Carter’s, 31459 LA-22, Springfield, LA 70462 | 5-6 p.m.

Walmart, 6225 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303 | 5-7 p.m.

Ralph’s Market, 15013 LA-44, Suite B, Gonzales, LA 70737 |5:30-6:30 p.m.

Carter’s, 29186 LA-43, Albany, LA 70711 | 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Family Dollar, 900 7th Street, Morgan City, LA 70380 | 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, December 14

Oak Point Fresh Market, 14485 Greenwell Springs Road, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 | 3-4 p.m.

Ramey’s Jubilee, 64019 LA-1090, Pearl River, LA 70452 | 5-6 p.m.

Walmart, 39142 Natchez Drive, Slidell, LA 70461 |7-8 p.m.

Friday, December 15

NOLA Discount Pharmacy, 4305 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA 70006 | 5-6 p.m.

Robért Fresh Market, 5016 W Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70006 | 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Walmart, 8101 W Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043 | 11 a.m.-noon

Winn Dixie, 3300 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA 7043 | 1-2 p.m.

Walmart, 167 Northshore Boulevard, Slidell, LA 70460 | 5-6 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Hi Nabor, 9620 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 | 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

Hubben’s Supermarket, 560 N Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767 | 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

Ideal Market, 4421 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 | 5-6 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 243 Gilbert Street, Monroe, LA 71203 | 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Cannata’s Family Market, 6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA 70364 | 5-6 p.m.

Walmart, 1633 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360 | 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

NOLA Discount Pharmacy, 1107 Veterans Boulevard, Metairie, LA 70005 | 5-6 p.m.

NOLA Christmas Fest, 900 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70130 | 6:30 p.m.

Now Save, 5402 Cypress Street, West Monroe, LA 71291 | 3-5 p.m.

Mac’s Fresh Market, 1427 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, LA 71202 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 22

Walmart, 4810 Lapalco Boulevard, Marrero, LA 70072 | 5-6 p.m.

Laborie’s, 1951 Barataria Boulevard, Marrero, LA 70072 | 7-8 p.m.

Harvest Foods, 127 Smith Street, West Monroe, LA 71292 | 4-6 p.m.

Family Dollar, 161 US-80 E, Calhoun, LA 71225 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 23

Walmart, 6000 Bullard Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70128 | Noon-2 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI

Monday, December 11

Winn Dixie, 10511 DIberville Road, DIberville, MS 39540 | 3-5 p.m.

Cypress Lane Bowling, 3200 Mallet Road H., D’Iberville, MS 39540 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

Walmart, 3911 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 | 3:30-5 p.m.

Ramey’s Market, 2525 U.S. Highway 90, Ste. 1, Gautier MS 39553 | 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Greer’s Grocery, 11628 Mississippi Highway 57, Vancleave, MS 39565 | 1:30-3 p.m.

Wayne Lee’s Grocery, 1317 Telephone Road, Pascagoula, MS 39567 | 3:30-5 p.m.

Walmart, 4253 Denny Avenue, Pascagoula, MS 39581 | 6-7 p.m.

Monday, December 18

Rouse’s, 3164 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6412 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 | 1-2:30 p.m.

Winn Dixie, 1515 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 | 3:30-5 p.m.

Crossroads, 1170 Macedonia Road, Petal MS 39465 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1820 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS 39532 | 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

Courtyard Lane Food Mart, 6214 Mississippi Highway 613, Lucedale, MS 39452 | 1-2:30 p.m.

Walmart, 11228 Old Highway 63 N, Lucedale, MS 39452 | 3-4:30 p.m.

Wayne Lee’s Grocery, 12109, Old Highway 63, Lucedale, MS 39452 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Ramey’s Market, 1804 Ingalls Avenue, Pascagoula, MS 39567 | 1-2 p.m.

Greer’s Hurley Market, 7100 MS-614, Moss Point, MS 39562 | 3-4 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly, 7831 MS-613, Moss Point, MS 39563 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Dandy Dan’s, 4041 U.S. Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

Corner Market Midtown, 3720 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 | 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 23