Jasper Coca-Cola Named Business of the Year

Jasper Coca-Cola was named the Pickens County Chamber of Commerce‘s 2024 Business of the Year during an awards celebration held Jan. 27.

In attendance accepting the ward were Jasper Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Tim Brown, On Premise Business Development Manager Lynn Morrow and Large Store Area Manager Jeff Panter.

The Pickens County Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, membership organization that works to unite business and professional leaders to build a better and stronger community and promote a positive business climate in Pickens County.