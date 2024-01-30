Mobile Coca-Cola Receives Community Impact Award

The SouthWest Mobile Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Mobile Coca-Cola with its 2023 Community Impact Award during its annual gala held Jan. 19, 2024.

The award recognizes outstanding impact in the community, dedication and commitment to excellence.” Throughout 2023, Mobile Coca-Cola was a proud participant in Backpacks For Kids and provided food and drink donations to area food banks.

Accepting the Community Impact Award was Mobile Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Mike Delaney.