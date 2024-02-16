Coca-Cola UNITED Breaks Ground on New McComb, Mississippi Sales Center

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

(205) 612-6779

For Immediate Release

McCOMB, Miss. (Feb. 15, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today broke ground on a new sales and distribution center in McComb – an approximate $15 million investment. Construction is slated for completion in 2025 and the facility will employ approximately 70 people.

The new McComb Coca-Cola Bottling Company will sit on 12 acres off Interstate 55 in Gateway Industrial Park and will include a sales and distribution center, warehouse and office space. The space will serve as a hub to distribute products to customers and other Coca-Cola facilities throughout South Mississippi and parts of Louisiana.

In remarks during a ceremony prior to the groundbreaking, McComb Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Barney Albritton thanked McComb and Pike County officials for their support and continued partnership over the years.

“We are proud to call Mayor [Quordiniah] Lockley, the Pike County Board of Supervisors and other local and state officials partners in our mission to better serve our associates, customers and communities,” Albritton said. “Our new home here in McComb will enable us to provide a higher level of service for years to come.”

Pike County Board of Supervisors President Justin Lofton called the groundbreaking a “testament that Pike County is great for business.”

“The Pike County Board of Supervisors and Pike County Economic Development District’s investment in developing Gateway Industrial Park is paying off, and we are grateful to the leadership at Coca-Cola UNITED for their unwavering commitment to making our community home,” Lofton said.

Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President Scott McCallister, who led a Coca-Cola toast during the groundbreaking ceremony, said the new construction is part of the company’s strategic plan to invest in its expanded footprint, which has more than tripled since 2014. Coca-Cola UNITED employs more than 10,000 associates across six southeastern states.

Rocky Weigand, director of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Gulf States Division that includes McComb Coca-Cola and five other sales centers in Mississippi and Louisiana, said the new construction demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the city of McComb, Pike County and surrounding areas.

“For 122 years, our business has prospered on a strong foundation of family, service and community,” Weigand said. “We’ve had significant growth over the past few years and this new construction shows our optimism for this market and the state of Mississippi for the future.”

McComb Coca-Cola was established in 1907 and acquired by Coca-Cola UNITED in 1910. The business has operated in its current facility off West Presley Boulevard since 1949. Once the new facility is complete, the current facility will be put up for sale.

