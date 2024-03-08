Coca-Cola UNITED Announces Key Executive Appointments

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

(205) 612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Announces Key Executive Appointments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 8, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced the following executive appointments approved by its Board of Directors, effective Feb. 23, 2024:

Billy Ray Johnson – Vice President, Warehouse Operations

Grant Rafield – Vice President, Manufacturing Operations

Chip Sutter – Vice President, Customer Management and Revenue Growth

Coca-Cola UNITED, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., is the second largest privately held company in Alabama and the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S., with more than 10,000 associates across the southeast and revenues of more than $4 billion.

“Billy, Grant and Chip bring decades of experience and a leadership approach that align with our ‘Associates First’ culture,” said Mike Suco, President and CEO. “They will be strong additions to our executive team and will help us further accelerate our growth and success in the years to come.”

Billy Ray Johnson has been appointed Vice President, Warehouse Operations. He previously served as Corporate Senior Director of Warehouse Operations. In his new role, Johnson is responsible for leading warehousing operations and product supply planning. Johnson has been part of the Coca-Cola System for more than 20 years, starting as a merchandiser in Lawrenceville, Ga., with Coca-Cola Enterprises – the former bottler arm of The Coca-Cola Company.

Johnson joined Coca-Cola UNITED in 2017, when the company acquired the Atlanta market territory, as East Region Director, Warehouse Operations. He will continue to be based in Atlanta.

Grant Rafield has been appointed Vice President, Manufacturing Operations. He previously served as Corporate Senior Director of Supply Chain Execution. In his new role, Rafield is responsible for manufacturing and quality and systems compliance, as well as transportation planning and procurement. He began his Coca-Cola UNITED career in 2010 as a junior management trainee working a variety of jobs in Birmingham.

In 2015, Rafield assumed the role of Product Innovation and Lifecycle Manager in Chattanooga, Tenn., and in 2018, was named Director of Lifecycle, Innovation and Demand Planning. Rafield earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Richmond in 2010 and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama in 2015. Rafield will continue to be based in Birmingham.

Chip Sutter has been appointed Vice President, Customer Management and Revenue Growth. He previously served as Corporate Senior Director of Customer Management and Revenue Growth. In his new role, Sutter is responsible for Coca-Cola UNITED’s business relationships with national retail sales customers. He also leads the company’s growth strategy, pricing architecture and pricing administration.

Sutter’s Coca-Cola UNITED career spans more than three decades, serving in a variety of roles including Marketing Manager, Key Account Manager, Cold Drink Sales Manager and Key Accounts Director. Sutter will continue to be based in Birmingham.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).