Coca-Cola UNITED Savannah River Division Wins Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence

Coca-Cola UNITED’s Savannah River Division (SRD) was named the first-ever winner of the company’s Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence during a ceremony held April 4 in Birmingham, Alabama. The award recognizes a team of associates who exemplify Coca-Cola UNITED’s Associates First culture, service to customers and consumers, and commitment to local communities.

Savannah River Division Vice President Jack Sherman, Savannah Coca-Cola Center Sales Manager Eric Nyantakyi, McRae and Waycross Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Steve Walker and Special Projects Manager Bujar Bakalli were present to accept the coveted trophy designed by metal artists at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham. The winning team will also receive a victory celebration in their geographic location and a $25,000 donation to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

“To the SRD team 1,200 associates strong at home, they’re the ones that made this happen,” Sherman said in his acceptance speech. “I’m just extremely thankful for them and humbled to be a part of the team.”

Citing Coca-Cola UNITED’s local operating model, Sherman said the $25,000 donation will be divided among the Savannah River Division’s nine sales centers and they will determine which local charities to support.

The Savannah River Division is comprised of nearly 1,200 associates and nine sales centers in Georgia – Augusta, Brunswick, Macon, McRae, Milledgeville, Savannah, Statesboro, Tifton and Waycross. The Division serves nearly 16,000 customers across South Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

The Savannah River Division competed against three other Coca-Cola UNITED teams for the award – Cleveland Coca-Cola Production Center, the Gulf States Division and the Louisiana Division. The four teams made presentations before a judges’ panel at Coca-Cola UNITED’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham the morning of April 4 to tell their stories of culture, service and community.

The Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence was established as a tribute Nielsen, who retired in 2023 after 20 years as Chairman of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Board of Directors and more than 40 years with company.

Said Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco, “Not only is this award a celebration of Claude and his remarkable career, it is also a celebration of our 10,000-plus associates who work hard every day to bring the real magic of Coca-Cola to our customers, consumers and communities.”