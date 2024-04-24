Coca-Cola UNITED Execs Hafiz Chandiwala, Crawford Jones Elected to Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 24, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced that Hafiz F. Chandiwala and Crawford J. Jones were elected to its board of directors during the company’s annual stockholder meeting held April 23. Chandiwala and Jones both serve on the company’s executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, and East Region Vice President, respectively.

“We extend a warm welcome to Hafiz and Crawford as the newest members of our board of directors,” said Board Chairman Conrad Rafield. “Their diverse backgrounds and proven leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our collective vision and drive us toward greater success.”

Chandiwala, based in Birmingham, joined Coca-Cola UNITED in 2001 and has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Assistant Secretary since 2018. He previously served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Controller. He also played a key role in developing and executing Coca-Cola UNITED’s transactional strategy for its franchise acquisitions throughout the Southeast.

Chandiwala holds leadership positions on several boards, including Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company, LLC, the Western Container Corporation, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Birmingham branch, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Collat School of Business and the UAB Athletics Foundation. He is also a member of Rotary Club of Birmingham and a graduate of Leadership Birmingham.

Chandiwala is an alumnus of UAB, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Jones, based in Atlanta, joined Coca-Cola UNITED in 2007 and has served as East Region Vice President since 2021. Coca-Cola UNITED’s East Region represents approximately one-third of the company’s revenues and includes the following sales centers in Georgia – Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Brunswick, Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Macon, Milledgeville, McRae, Savannah, Statesboro, Waycross and Tifton.

Jones previously served as the company’s Senior Director of Customer Management and Price Revenue Growth Management. He began working in the Coca-Cola System in 2004 with another independent bottler, Coca-Cola Consolidated, as a management trainee. Jones went on to join Coca-Cola UNITED’s team in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he served as a management trainee and later held the roles of key account manager and key account director.

Jones is a board member of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, and a member of Rotary Club of Atlanta. He also serves as chairman of the Georgia Beverage Association Board of Directors and manufacturing vice chairman of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Jones is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of South, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics, and The University of Alabama, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration.

