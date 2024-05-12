Jasper Coca-Cola Helps Unveil New Mural in Downtown District

Jasper Coca-Cola helped unveil a new mural in downtown Jasper during a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 8, also known as National Have a Coke Day.

The mural was a collaboration among Jasper Coca-Cola, the Pickens County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, the City of Jasper and the Downtown Development Authority of Jasper.

“I can’t think of a better day than National Have a Coke Day to cut the ribbon on this project that will allow the City of Jasper, Georgia to share a Coke with citizens and visitors each day of the year,” said Jasper Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Tim Brown.

“Today’s special event reinforces Jasper Coca-Cola’s never-ending commitment to serving the City of Jasper and Pickens County as we refresh our consumers with the beverages they know and love,” Brown added.

The new mural, located on Stegall Drive, highlights Jasper’s nickname – “The First Mountain City” – along with local landmarks.