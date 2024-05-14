Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2024 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Winners

Coca-Cola UNITED is excited to announce the 2024 recipients of the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship.

Since 1995, outstanding high school seniors have been selected from among applications submitted by the children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates to receive scholarships to support their college studies. The program honors the legacy of former Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Crawford Johnson III and former Community Relations Director and current board member Walker Johnson Jones.

Twenty students were selected from among 80 applicants to receive $3,000 or $5,000 scholarships, renewable annually for up to four years.

“The scholarship committee was highly impressed with the applications it received and had a difficult time making their selections,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Community Relations Manager Christy Danzy, who leads the scholarship program. “Our associates have raised some outstanding young people, and we are so proud of all they have achieved.”

The recipients are:

Molly Amick of Odenville, Ala., the daughter of Samantha Amick (Corporate). As a student at Springville High School, she has served as president of Student Council and Beta Club, as well as vice president of Neuroscience Club. She is the recipient of a Rotary Youth Leadership Award and Alabama Prestige Scholarship. In college, she plans to study marketing with a focus on pre-law.

Andrew Bell of Evans, Ga., is the son of Michael Bell (Augusta). He is a student at Augusta Christian, where he is a shooting guard on the varsity basketball team. He has served as a basketball referee for the Columbia County Recreation Department and worked on the grounds committee for the past two Masters Tournaments. He plans to major in sports management in college.

Colby Bishop of Glencoe, Ala., is the son of Richard Bishop (Oxford). As a student at Glencoe High School, he has served as a tight end and linebacker for the varsity football team, as well as a pitcher and second and third baseman for the varsity basketball team. He is also a member of Future Farmers of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Kylie Bordelon of Meraux, La., is the daughter of Christopher Bordelon (New Orleans). As a student at Chalmette High School, she has served as president of Beta Club and editor of Yearbook Club. She has also been a member of the Student Council, Ambassadors Club, 4-H Club and Key Club. She works at St. Bernard Veterinary Hospital and plans to study pre-veterinary medicine in college.

Chloe Bourque of Scott, La., is the stepdaughter of Brooke Bourque (Lafayette). As a student at Rayne High School, she has served as president of Future Farmers of America, through which she has won state and national awards as a dairy cattle judge. She has also been active as a member of Beta Club, Library Club and the volleyball team. She plans to study nursing in college, with the goal of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.

Madeline Bryant of Baton Rouge, La., is the daughter of Charles Bryant, Jr. (Baton Rouge). As a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, she has served as a docent/tour guide and a member of Beta Club. She was also named a national AP Scholar and competed nationally as an all-star cheerleader for 11 years. She has enjoyed working as a youth counselor with KidCam, YMCA and Beyond Gymnastics. In college, she plans to study public policy.

Joseph Cleveland of Chattanooga, Tenn., is the son of Adam Cleveland (Chattanooga). As a student at STEM School Chattanooga, he has been involved in numerous school projects and competitions, including placing second in Inventanooga at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He is a Boy Scout and a member of the rock climbing team and the Chattanooga State Symphonic Band. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Andrew Cowart of Alexandra, La., is the son of Mark Cowart (Alexandria). He is a student at Holy Savior Menard Central High School, where he has been active in Student Council, Key Club, International Culture Club, Apostles for Christ, Beta Club, Chess Club and the National Honors Society. He has also been a member of the track, tennis and soccer teams. He plans to pursue a degree in biology.

Mark Enright IV of Slidell, La., is the son of Mark Enright III (New Orleans). As a student at Slidell High School, he has been a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and the cross country, track and field, and golf teams. He has also been captain of his school’s swim team, as well as a swim coach and lifeguard at Lakeside Swim Club. He plans to study mechanical engineering in college.

Abbie Foree of Birmingham, Ala., is the daughter of William Foree (Corporate). As a student at Oak Mountain High School, she has served as head captain of color guard and winter guard, as well as a student media leader. She is a member of the National Honors Society, National English Honors Society, Rho Kappa Honors Society and the National Science Honor Society. She plans to pursue a degree in early childhood education.

Melissa Gonzalez of Marietta, Ga., is the daughter of Jose Gonzalez (Atlanta North Metro). As a student at Osborne High School, she has served as president of Future Business Leaders of America, treasurer/secretary of the National Honors Society and treasurer of the National Science Honor Society. She has been awarded the Georgia Certificate of Merit and plans to study biochemistry in college.

Luke Grubbs of Sharpsburg, Ga., is the son of Jason Grubbs (Atlanta South Metro). As a student at Atlanta Adventist Academy, he has served as president of the Student Association and a member of National Honor Society. He successfully advocated for Mental Health Days to assist students at his school struggling with anxiety and depression. He plans to study software engineering in college.

Olivia Henry of Deville, La., is the daughter of Jonathan Henry (Alexandria). As a student at Buckeye High School, she has been a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, Beta Club and Health Occupations Students of America Club. She has also served as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, having been a member of the varsity basketball, softball, and track and field teams. She plans to major in kinesiology in college.

Angel Jackson of Natchez, Miss., is the daughter of Clevonne Jackson (Natchez). As a student at Natchez Early College Academy, she has served as an officer and member in Phi Theta Kappa. She has also won local literature and photography awards. She has pursued her high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously and intends to major in nursing in college.

Ana-Marie Land of Gray, Ga., is the daughter of Terrell Land (Macon). As a student at John Milledge Academy, she has been recognized with a Scholar Athlete Award having captained the softball and soccer teams and served as a member of the track team. She has also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and as a tutor at her school. She plans to pursue a degree in criminology and hopes to play college softball.

Megan Onwuanumkpe of Powder Springs, Ga., is the daughter of Macalista Onwuanumkpe (Atlanta South Metro). As a student at McEachern High School, she has served as secretary of Future Business Leaders of America, communications assistant of Health Occupations Students of America and editor-in-chief of the literary magazine. She has also been a member of Powder Springs Youth Council and the National Honors Society and National Science Honors Society. She plans to major in biology/pre-medicine in college.

Clara Pullen of Carrollton, Ga., is the daughter of Jeremy Pullen (Lawrenceville). As a student at Carrollton High School, she captained the varsity cheerleading and lacrosse teams. She has also served as president of the Carrollton City Youth Council and Carrollton High School Student Section, as well as a member of Beta Club and the National Honors Society. She plans to major in criminal justice in college.

Harrison Story of Statesboro, Ga., is the son of James Story (Statesboro). As a student at Southeast Bulloch High School, he has served as vice president of Future Farmers of America, president of the Fishing Club and a member of Beta Club and the National Honors Society. He has also played on the baseball team, been a mentor for Young Life and served on the Statesboro Youth Council. He plans to major in civil engineering in college.

Lizzy Tagtmeyer of Pinson, Ala., is the daughter of Douglas Tagtmeyer (Birmingham). As a student at Indian Springs School, she has captained the softball and junior varsity volleyball teams. She has also served as section leader of the choir and earned top rankings at the Alabama French Competition. She sings in the choir at Highlands Methodist Church and plans to study music in college.

Jeffrey Woodson of Atlanta, Ga., is the son of Jeffrey Woodson (College Park). As a student at Woodward Academy, he has been a member of the varsity football team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America and was active in Woodward Academy Serves. He also plays guitar. He plans to study sport management in college, with a future goal of becoming a lawyer.

Congratulations to the scholarship winners and all graduates in the UNITED family. Applications for the 2025 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship will open in December 2024.