Coca-Cola UNITED Named Presenting Sponsor of Multimedia Christmas Show at Mississippi Aquarium

Coca-Cola UNITED will be the presenting sponsor of a special Christmas multimedia show that will make its debut at the Mississippi Aquarium on Thanksgiving Day.

The aquarium will be the canvas for a nighttime spectacular featuring projection mapping, dynamic lighting and music to deliver and awe-inspiring and magical experience for visitors this holiday season.

The show is being created and installed by the award-winning teams of MDSX Creative and SPRK Lighting. The storyline is currently in development with the help of some of the aquarium animals and crew.

Coca-Cola UNITED has been a proud supporter of the aquarium since its grand opening in 2020. The 5.8-acre complex incorporates both indoor and outdoor habitats with more than 200 species of animals and 50 species of native plants.

The upcoming immersive experience is one of many initiatives toward raising funds for a permanent on-campus habitat for the aquarium’s colony of African penguins.

”We’re honored to be the presenting sponsor of this brand-new cutting-edge experience in this region,” said Aaron W. R. Broussard, Coca-Cola UNITED Territory Manager, On Premise. “We hope visitors to Mississippi Aquarium grab a refreshing Coke and enjoy this exciting multimedia show.”