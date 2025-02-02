Coca-Cola UNITED Accepting Applications for 2025 Pay It Forward Internship

32 students representing 16 HBCUs to earn $2K stipend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (February 2, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) invites applications for the 2025 cohort of its prestigious Pay It Forward internship program. This immersive, week-long experience is designed to honor the accomplishments of students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), empower them to build on their success and reward their efforts with a $2,000 stipend.

Students aged 18 and up who are enrolled at one of the 16 HBCUs in Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state territory are invited to apply for this exciting opportunity. The application window opens on February 2, 2025, and runs through March 30, 2025. To be eligible, students must be full-time undergraduates at one of the following HBCUs:

Alabama State University

Albany State University

Alcorn State University

Clark Atlanta University

Dillard University

Fort Valley State University

Grambling State University

Miles College

Morehouse College

Savannah State University

Southern University

Spelman College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Tuskegee University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Established in 2015 by Coca-Cola UNITED teams in Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, the Pay It Forward program empowers young adults with meaningful opportunities for success. Over the past decade, the program has positively impacted the lives of more than 100 students, leaving an inspiring legacy of growth and achievement.

The Pay It Forward program offers students an exceptional chance to dive into the diverse world of Coca-Cola UNITED, gaining practical, hands-on experience in a variety of roles. From sales and packaging to production, marketing, pricing, event planning, philanthropy and community relations, participants will explore the many dynamic facets of the company. In late summer 2025, students will take part in an engaging and interactive internship designed to connect them with various departments, providing invaluable insights and equipping them with effective business practices – and all within a lively and enriching atmosphere. Internship week is set for July 28 through August 1, 2025, with opportunities available in Atlanta, Birmingham and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Students are carefully evaluated and chosen through a thorough review of their completed applications. Upon successfully completing the program, each student will receive a generous $2,000 stipend, along with the prestigious honor of becoming a lifelong Coca-Cola Brand Ambassador.

The primary aim of the Pay It Forward program is to equip students with the essential skills they need to succeed in the professional world. By immersing them in various aspects of business operations, the program helps them build expertise, develop networking abilities and master other critical competencies, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the job market with confidence.

“Mentorship and comprehensive career development opportunities, exemplified by our impactful Pay It Forward program, lie at the core of our mission,” said Pam Cook, Corporate Director, Community and Stakeholder Engagement, Coca-Cola UNITED. “We are fully committed to empowering these exceptional young adults by fostering their talents and celebrating their ambitions as they embark on the exciting journey of their professional lives, paving the way for bright and successful careers.”

For more information and application details on the Pay It Forward program, click here.

