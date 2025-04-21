Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Sustainability Director Appears on ‘Beyond the Links’ Podcast

Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Sustainability Director Tammy Stubbs appeared on Business RadioX’s “Beyond the Links” podcast to discuss the company’s sustainability initiatives and partnership with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic presented by Vensure.

With podcast host Trinity Hundredmark, Stubbs dives into Coke UNITED’s environmental stewardship, from innovative recycling programs to reducing the company’s footprint. To listen to the full episode, click here.