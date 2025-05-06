Mobile Coca-Cola Recognized for Supporting Child Advocacy Center

Mobile Coca-Cola was recently honored with two Certificates of Appreciation from the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in recognition of its continued support of two major community events – the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off and the Serve It Up With Love Tennis Tournament.

Both events raise critical funds to support the mission of the (CAC), which serves as Mobile’s community response to the problem of child abuse. The organization provides a wide range of coordinated services in one central location, helping children and non-offending family members being their healing journey. It also plays a vital role in educating the public and raising awareness about child abuse prevention.