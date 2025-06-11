Coca-Cola UNITED and America’s Thrift Stores Partner with Make-A-Wish Alabama

Since 2018, America’s Thrift Stores (ATS) has turned donated household goods into life-changing wishes. This April, in celebration of World Wish Month, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) partnered with Make-A-Wish Alabama and ATS to host a heartfelt community awareness event that raised significant funds for children fighting critical illnesses.

The unique celebration took place on April 28 at the ATS location in Huffman, Alabama. A vibrant “receiving line” of volunteers, wish families, and community supporters welcomed a Coca-Cola truck delivering over 1,000 pounds of gently used items generously provided by Coca-Cola UNITED employees.

The event was filled with festive energy as Make-A-Wish Alabama staff, board members, volunteers, wish families, and ATS and Coca-Cola UNITED representatives gathered to cheer on the donation drop-off.

“At Make-A-Wish Alabama, community partnerships like America’s Thrift Stores and Coca-Cola UNITED are essential to our mission,” said Tracy Bennett Smith, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama. “Their support helps us turn hope into reality for children with critical illnesses across our state. These partnerships not only provide vital resources but also reflect the heart of our community—people coming together to create life-changing moments for deserving kids.”

The event raised significant awareness for Make-A-Wish Alabama and ATS’s inspiring missions and was a powerful reminder of what communities can achieve together. Make-A-Wish Alabama appreciates Coca-Cola UNITED and ATS for their continued support and commitment to bringing hope and joy to children across the state.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Alabama, visit wish.org/alabama.