Coca-Cola UNITED and USA Gymnastics Celebrate Historic Partnership as Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Return to New Orleans

For Immediate Release

NEW ORLEANS (August 6, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), one of the nation’s largest and most respected bottlers, is teaming up with USA Gymnastics to support the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, taking place August 7–10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The partnership marks a meaningful homecoming for both Coca-Cola and USA Gymnastics. The Championships were last held in New Orleans in 1995, when Coca-Cola served as title sponsor. The event helped spark the momentum leading into the historic 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta — where Team USA’s “Magnificent Seven” captivated the nation with a gold medal performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola UNITED back to the Championships, especially here in the South where their roots run deep,” said Kelly Feilke, USA Gymnastics VP of Partnerships. “Their continued commitment to supporting athletes and growing Olympic sport at every level across the South truly sets them apart.”

As part of their support, Coca-Cola UNITED is providing refreshments for participating athletes, coaches, and staff, while also extending the celebration into the community with event-themed point-of-sale (POS) displays at participating local retailers. These in-store promotions will help fans get in the spirit of the Championships — and spotlight where to find Coca-Cola products while cheering on the next generation of Olympians.

Coca-Cola’s support of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement spans nearly a century, making it the longest-standing partner of the Olympic Games. Their legacy of empowering athletes, fueling communities, and celebrating moments of unity continues today through partnerships like this one.

“Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to support the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and welcome world-class athletes to New Orleans,” said Charlie Mader, Coca-Cola UNITED Gulf States Division Vice President. “We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with USA Gymnastics and continue our shared tradition of uplifting athletes and fans through every step of the journey.”

Tickets and event information are available at Smoothie King Center.

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing the gymnastics disciplines of acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves nearly 200,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit www.usagym.org.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

