Main Street Wetumpka, Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company Unveil Historic Mural

Main Street Wetumpka, in proud partnership with the Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales and production center of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, local business owners, and property owners, unveiled a newly restored Coca-Cola mural on Sept. 4 at 100 Company St., in downtown Wetumpka.

The special event celebrated not just the unveiling of a beautiful work of art, but the return of a cherished piece of Wetumpka’s history. The mural, a nod to Coca-Cola’s longstanding presence in Southern communities, was brought back to life on the side of a historic downtown building, paying homage to the generations who remember its original form and creating a sense of nostalgia and pride for the entire community.

“This project represents everything Main Street is about, revitalizing our downtown through collaboration, historic preservation, and community pride,” said Haley N. Greene, Director of Main Street Wetumpka. “We are incredibly grateful to Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company for their support and commitment to small towns like ours, and to the business and property owners who believed in this project from the beginning.”

“The restoration of this historic Coca-Cola mural in downtown Wetumpka is a wonderful reminder of the deep roots we share with this community,” said Andy Britton, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Director of Public Affairs and Communications. “We are proud to be part of Wetumpka, and our associates are equally proud to live, work and serve here. This mural not only celebrates our history but also symbolizes our commitment to refreshing and supporting our communities for years to come.”