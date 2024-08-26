Coca-Cola Scholars Application Open Through September 30

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program, the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the country, is now accepting applications from high school seniors to become part of the 37th class of Coca-Cola Scholars and receive one of 150 college scholarships worth $20,000.

Students with at least a 3.0 GPA may apply at Cokeurl.com/Apply2025 through September 30, 2024, at 4 p.m. Central/5 p.m. Eastern. Full eligibility requirements can be found at Cokeurl.com/Scholarships. Coke Scholars not only demonstrate excellence in academics, but also serve as leaders in their community and are dedicated to creating positive change.

Since inception, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program has awarded more than 6,900 students with over $84 million total in scholarships. A partnership between The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola bottlers across the country, it has invested in visionary leaders who are refreshing the world for more than 35 years. The program is proudly supported locally by Coca-Cola UNITED.

The movement to establish the Coca-Cola Scholars Program was led by former Coca-Cola UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola in 1986. Seven outstanding high school seniors from across Coca-Cola UNITED’s bottling territory were selected to join the 2024 class of Coca-Cola Scholars out of nearly 104,000 applicants.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them.” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”

In addition to receiving college scholarships, Coca-Cola Scholars will attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 3-6, 2025, where they will be honored at the 37th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the Coke Scholars community strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP and the ninth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Coke Scholars as they transition to college. Every 5 years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit to connect, share knowledge, and leave reinspired to lead positive change in their communities.