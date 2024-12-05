Coca-Cola UNITED Brings Event Recycling to 83rd Annual Magic City Classic

For the first time in its history, Coca-Cola UNITED proudly introduced event recycling to the 83rd annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, the largest historically Black college and university (HBCU) football rivalry in the country.

Through this partnership with Osprey Initiative, 14,396 plastic bottles and aluminum cans were collected – totaling more than 600 pounds of recyclable materials. These efforts underscore Coca-Cola UNITED’s commitment to building a sustainable future, said Tammy Stubbs, Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Director of Sustainability.

“It’s about more than collecting bottles and cans – it’s about inspiring change, reducing waste, and creating a lasting, positive legacy for events that bring people together,” Stubbs said.

During game and tailgating festivities at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field on Oct. 26, attendees were encouraged to keep the space “clean and green” by disposing of plastic bottles and aluminum cans in recycling bins placed throughout the venue. Stubbs said these efforts help “close the loop,” a process by which bottles and cans are remade into new packages, reducing waste generation and the need for sourcing new materials.

“We recognize that our responsibility goes beyond delivering refreshing beverages. It’s about doing our share to protect and preserve the natural environment in our neighborhoods and communities,” Stubbs said.