Coca-Cola UNITED To Make Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon Events Free For All Children

For the first time, all youth participants in the Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon can run for free, thanks to the support of Coca-Cola UNITED. This historic milestone marks Atlanta Track Club’s continued commitment to breaking cost barriers and introducing more children to the sport of running.

Registration for the 2025 Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon is available here.

Set for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at The Home Depot Backyard, the Atlanta Kids Marathon includes a 3K for ages 7 to 14 at 9:30 a.m. and a 50-meter dash for ages 6 and under at 10 a.m. These events will follow the Publix Atlanta 5K, which begins at 7:45 a.m. Together, these races showcase the excitement of a large-scale marathon weekend while introducing children to the joy of running.

Participants will receive an adidas T-shirt and a medal, along with access to kid-friendly activities. Highlights include a Track & Field Zone featuring mini hurdles, foam javelins and a standing broad jump, as well as face painting, a coloring station and friendship bracelet making.

“At Coca-Cola UNITED, we proudly support hundreds of civic and charitable organizations that positively impact the lives of our citizens,” said Jake Powell, Director of Operational Marketing at Coca-Cola UNITED. “We believe that our business can only prosper if the communities where we live, work, and serve are strong and vibrant. We are proud to support Atlanta Track Club’s mission to keep an active and healthy Atlanta with brands like DASANI® and POWERADE® that we distribute.”

