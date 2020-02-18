College Park’s February Employee of the Month: Kerin Brown

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Kerin Brown, Supervisor – Warehouse Production, has achieved Employee of the Month for February.

Kerin’s nomination letter reads, “Kerin is team-oriented, a creative problem-solver, a team-developer, and an excellent leader. She is hardworking and never shies away from an issue or problem. Kerin is very committed to College Park and always wants our team to win overall. When you speak to her, she always has a smile on her face. Thank you for all you do and for your commitment to the success of the College Park team.”

Kerin is a highly regarded supervisor at the College Park facility. She supervises the shipping department and ensures that loads are sent correctly and on time. She is always willing to help others and enjoys being available to assist with any issues that arise. Kerin is a firm believer in teams because together everyone achieves more. When asked what she likes about working for College Park, Kerin said she enjoys working with her team and the opportunity for growth within the company.

Please join us in congratulating Kerin Brown on achieving Employee of the Month!