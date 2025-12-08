Coca-Cola UNITED Named to Forbes America’s Best-In-State Companies 2026 List

Coca-Cola UNITED has been named to Forbes America’s Best-In-State Companies 2026 List for Alabama, a recognition of top-performing organizations nationwide.

More than 50,000 companies nationwide were evaluated for the honor, undergoing a comprehensive review that included factors such as company size, overall reputation and customer and employee satisfaction. Forbes’ first-ever America’s Best-in-State list includes 750 companies that stand out among their competition.

The acknowledgement reflects Coca-Cola UNITED’s longstanding values. With a legacy spanning more than a century, the company’s commitment to its associates, customers, consumers and communities continues to drive its mission and business practices.

For the complete Forbes America’s Best-In-State Companies 2026 List, click here.