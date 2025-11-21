Coca-Cola UNITED Restores Beloved Candler Cup Trophy

A meaningful symbol of Panama City’s coastal heritage has been restored. Coca-Cola UNITED supported efforts to restore the historic Candler Cup trophy, a cherished emblem of the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club for nearly a century.

The Candler Cup carries a unique tie to Coca-Cola’s own history. Asa Candler Jr., the son of Asa Candler Sr., founder of The Coca-Cola Company, maintained a summer home just down the street from the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club. Deeply connected to the community and its sailing culture, Candler Jr. donated the original Candler Cup trophy to the club in 1936. Since then, the trophy has been awarded annually during the Candler Regatta, a local maritime tradition.

In 2024, a devastating fire destroyed the club and its archives, including the original trophy. The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club worked with Coca-Cola UNITED to recreate the historic piece. The restored Candler Cup reflects the design and legacy of the original and returns to its role as a central symbol of the regatta and Panama City’s deep ties to the Coca-Cola brand.