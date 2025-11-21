Coca-Cola UNITED Takes Greatest American Cleanup Pledge

Coca-Cola UNITED is the first bottler in the Coca-Cola System to pledge its commitment to the Greatest American Cleanup – Keep America Beautiful’s nationwide movement to remove 25 billion pieces of litter and enhance 25,000 communities in time for America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

By taking the pledge, Coca-Cola UNITED affirms its long-standing commitment to responsible stewardship and community support. Associates across the company’s footprint will participate in cleanup activities, beautification efforts and recycling initiatives aimed at improving shared public spaces.

Victor Ragland, Coca-Cola UNITED Atlanta Division Vice President, signed the pledge during Keep America Beautiful’s Power of Beauty Celebration held in October. The Coca-Cola Company, a long-time Keep America Beautiful supporter, was among this year’s Power of Beauty Award honorees.

“When people unite to clean, green, and beautify, they not only transform places – they open the door to hope and lasting change,” said Jennifer Lawson, president and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. “The Power of Beauty honors the people and partners proving that beauty can spark true transformation.”